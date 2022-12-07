Surf City mayor resigns

Doug Medlin
Doug Medlin(Town of Surf City)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The mayor of Surf City has resigned, saying he wants to focus on his family and health.

Doug Medlin made the announcement at the town council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Medlin was sworn in as a councilman in 1988, was made mayor pro-tem and then sworn in as mayor from 1989 until 1991, and then returned as mayor in 2019.

Councilwoman Teresa Batts has been made mayor and Councilman Don Helms has been made mayor pro-tem.

“I am so proud of all the things I have been able to contribute to. I am glad I was able to help our community and I will continue to help from a different place and perspective,” Medlin said.

