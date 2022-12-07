Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Areas of dense fog this morning will transition to spotty showers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early morning fog will be present for some inland communities as air temperatures start in the upper 50s. As the fog burns off, mid to high level cloud cover will return. Rain showers will show up around lunch and linger a few hours past sunset. About a quarter to half an inch of rain is expected with the heavier amounts projected to fall closer to the Virginia line. Highs will return to the low 70s in the afternoon as winds blow in out of the southwest.

Partly sunny skies make a brief return to the East on Thursday as a cool front moves into the area by daybreak. the cool front will shift the winds towards the northwest, allowing for more refreshing air to move into the area.

On Friday, another cold front will begin to approach the area giving way to possible showers and locally heavy rainfall.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of the latest update (Thursday, 12/1), most Eastern NC counties continue to grapple with abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought. Any rain received over the next few days will be beneficial to our soil as this is an event that could have long-term impacts throughout Winter 2022-23.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with light showers in the afternoon. High of 73. Wind SW 7-10 mph. Rain chance 60%

Thursday

Partly sunny skies turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 68. Wind N 5-10.

Friday

Cloudy skies with a band of downpours. High of 57. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 70%

Saturday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a steady NE breeze. High of 57. Wind NE 7-15.

Sunday

Partly to mostly cloudy with a steady NE wind. High of 58. Wind NE 10-15. Rain chance 20%.

