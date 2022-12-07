Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.

There will be gifts, entertainment and an appearance from Sheriff Paula Dance.

