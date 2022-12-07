Parents call for metal detectors in Onslow County schools, board exploring the idea

The Onslow County school board hosts a meeting on December 6, 2022.
The Onslow County school board hosts a meeting on December 6, 2022.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan and Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Parents in Onslow County are fighting for metal detectors in schools and brought their concerns to the school board Tuesday night.

The push comes after a loaded gun was found at White Oak High School during a search by deputies on Friday. The student was taken into custody. It’s at least the second time a weapon has been brought to an Onslow County school this year, with one student being stabbed to death at Northside Jacksonville earlier this year.

White Oak mother Kimberley Jimmerson says, “It is far too easy for these students to get these weapons in our schools and it doesn’t look like it’s just going to disappear.”

It has prompted mothers like Joy Lafollette to begin pushing for metal detectors to be put in place. “If you were in a crisis and your kids life was at stake then you’d do absolutely everything you could. You would sound every bell, every whistle to make sure that they were safe. That’s how I am as a mom and that’s what brought me here.”

Safety has been discussed within the community ever since the fatal stabbing and Onslow County Board of Education chairperson Bill Lanier says he too likes Lafollette’s suggestion about metal detectors.

Lanier says, “We are exploring all options at this point. I will tell you personally that I’ve been to the annual conference at which we did look at a weapons detection system.”

Although no official action has been taken, Lafollette says she’d rather try to make a change than sit back and do nothing.

