Onslow County school board elects chairperson and vice-chairperson

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Board of Education swore in three members Tuesday evening and also elected a chairperson and vice-chairperson.

Angie Todd and Bradley Williams were newly elected and Bill Lanier was recently re-elected. They join sitting members Ken Reddic and Melissa Oakley, as well as Elbert Garvey and Louis Rogers, who joined the school board in October.

The new board elected Lanier as board chairman and Reddic as vice-chairman.

Lanier has served on the board since December 2018. Reddic has been a board member since August 2018.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.