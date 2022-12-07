New Bern police welcome K9 Chase

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has added a new member to its team.

The department says it is proud to welcome 2-year-old Chase, a Belgian malinois.

Chase has partnered up with Officer Collins as one of five K9 teams in the department.

“Our team evaluated several dogs to potentially serve our community,” Chief Patrick Gallagher said. “Chase has the drive and energy we’re looking for and we thought he’d be a great partner to Officer Collins.”

Gallagher says that Chase is trained in drug detection, tracking, criminal apprehension, article recovery, and building and area searches.

Earlier this year, K9 Reno retired from the department after seven years of service and then passed away.

Then, suddenly K9 Loki passed away, leaving the department with two big positions to fill.

K9 Storm was brought on board in July and K9 Chase has now brought New Bern police to its normal staffing levels.

Chase’s first day of work was Nov. 19.

