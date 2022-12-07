Missing person found dead in Bertie County

Raquan Craig
Raquan Craig(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family.

Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning for Craig in the area of Pintail Drive in Windsor. The search was in the area of his home and nearby bodies of water. His body was found at about 1:21 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing but WITN is told that no foul play is suspected.

