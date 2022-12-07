Man arrested on drug and gun charges after traffic stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Pitt County after being pulled over in Kinston and found with a loaded fully automatic handgun and marijuana.

The Kinston Police Department says on Dec. 1, officers stopped a vehicle on Dr. MLK Drive for an equipment violation. Inside, officers say they saw Kiyahn Harris with a fully loaded magazine in his lap and open containers of alcohol in plain view.

WITN is told officers investigated and found a Glock 27 (9mm) and marijuana. Harris was charged with carrying a concealed gun and marijuana possession.

The gun was determined to be a fully automatic handgun and officers then got a warrant on Harris for possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was jailed in Pitt County under a secured bond.

