‘It’s an honor’: Greene Central High to represent state on national Christmas tree display

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students from an Eastern Carolina high school will have their art featured on the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C.

Students at Greene Central High School already have a lot on their plate. But their teacher, Ashley Shioskay, says a few students made time to make Christmas ornaments.

They didn’t just do it for any ordinary tree, but for the national Christmas tree.

“My principal called me and said ‘is this something that you’d be interested in doing’ and I kind of thought it was a joke,” Shioskay said. “Because it’s a big deal and it’s an honor to be chosen, but we dove right in and it was exciting to be a part of it.”

The talented students of Greene Central High designed a number of impressive ornaments for the 100th national Christmas tree and they’re the only school in the state selected to do so.

Students submitted digital art of tourist destinations including the beaches and mountains of North Carolina.

Greene Central senior Flabio Rubio designed a cardinal, the state bird. He was asked to be part of the design team by his teacher.

“When she told me, I was actually surprised about how many schools could do this and she said it was just us in the state,” Rubio says.

Rubio says it took a lot of time and attention to complete.

“A couple days actually, because I did a practice drawing,” Rubio said.

The students who submitted their work were invited to go up to D.C. to see their art on display during the tree lighting ceremony, but they can’t make it because of finals.

The national tree lighting ceremony is on Dec. 11 and will be available for viewing until Jan. 1.

