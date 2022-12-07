Gov. Cooper offers reward for information on Moore Co. electric grid destruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that the state, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering rewards of up to a total of $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons(s) responsible for the electric grid attack in Moore County last weekend.

Each of the three entities is offering $25,000.

On Saturday at about 7 p.m., a person or persons shot up Duke Energy utility substations in Moore County, leaving more than 45,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

Duke Energy said Wednesday morning that all equipment damaged in the shooting has been fixed.

State and federal law enforcement are working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the destruction.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” Cooper said. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this and I thank Moore County and Duke Energy for matching the state’s reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.”

The FBI published a poster asking for information on the attack on Wednesday.

