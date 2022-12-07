Former ECU star Gardner helps lead undefeated Virginia over JMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 3 Virginia beat feisty in-state rival James Madison 55-50.

The unbeaten Cavaliers lost starting guard Reece Beekman to a right leg injury early in the first half. But they prevented the Dukes from winning a second straight December game in Charlottesville.

James Madison beat Virginia 52-49 last Dec. 7. Takal Molson scored 20 points for James Madison, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 42-all with 7:47 to play.

Gardner responded for Virginia by scoring five straight points in a 9-1 run.

