Former ECU star Gardner helps lead undefeated Virginia over JMU

Gardner had 14 points in the win
UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70(WVIR)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 3 Virginia beat feisty in-state rival James Madison 55-50.

The unbeaten Cavaliers lost starting guard Reece Beekman to a right leg injury early in the first half. But they prevented the Dukes from winning a second straight December game in Charlottesville.

James Madison beat Virginia 52-49 last Dec. 7. Takal Molson scored 20 points for James Madison, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 42-all with 7:47 to play.

Gardner responded for Virginia by scoring five straight points in a 9-1 run.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
James Ward
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife
Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off

Latest News

Terquavion Smith leads NC State over Coppin State
ECU falls at UNCW
ECU men’s basketball falls at UNCW
ECU wbb defeats MES
ECU women top Maryland Eastern Shore
Northern Nash senior quarterback Keno Jones led them to their first state finals appearance...
Sports Spotlight - Northern Nash’s Jones leads Knights to first state final appearance since 2002