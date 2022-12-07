Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to infant death

Tommy Montez mugshot
Tommy Montez mugshot(Elizabeth City Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man made his first court appearance Wednesday for the murder of a three-week-old boy.

Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez on Tuesday.

Police say that Montez is responsible for the death of Julius Saucedo, who died at Sentara Albermarle Hospital.

They have not said whether there is relation between the victim and the suspect, but the two share a Greeleaf street address.

Montez has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse Serious Bodily Injury.

He is currently being held in Henrico County Jail West with no bond.

Police say this remains an active investigation. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

