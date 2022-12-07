ECU women top Maryland Eastern Shore
ECU 67, Maryland Eastern Shore 41
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina women’s basketball took care of business on Tuesday night topping Maryland Eastern Shore 67-41 at Minges Coliseum.
Pirates led by Danae McNeal who had a game-high 17 points to go with 6 rebounds and 6 steals.
North Lenoir graduate Ashanti Lynch played for the visitors and had 6 points in her return to the east.
ECU improves to 7-3 this season.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.