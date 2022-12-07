ECU women top Maryland Eastern Shore

ECU 67, Maryland Eastern Shore 41
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina women’s basketball took care of business on Tuesday night topping Maryland Eastern Shore 67-41 at Minges Coliseum.

Pirates led by Danae McNeal who had a game-high 17 points to go with 6 rebounds and 6 steals.

North Lenoir graduate Ashanti Lynch played for the visitors and had 6 points in her return to the east.

ECU improves to 7-3 this season.

