ECU men’s basketball falls at UNCW

UNCW 74, ECU 61
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball fell on the road at UNC Wilmington on Tuesday night 74-61 for their third loss in their last four games.

The Pirates were led by Javon Small with a game-high 19 points. Ezra Ausar added 12 points and 7 rebounds in the loss.

Seahawks got 18 points from Trazarien White to lead their team in scoring.

ECU drops to 6-4 this season and will host Coppin State next time out. They play Sunday at 2 PM in Greenville.

