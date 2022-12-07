Eastern Carolina chefs duet in kitchen to benefit shelter

By Maddie Kerth
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two master chefs from Eastern Carolina are joining forces to raise funds for a shelter and soup kitchen in their area.

Jamie Davis, head chef of The Hackney in Washington, is inviting Chef Ricky Moore of Durham’s Saltbox Seafood Joint to plate a 6-course meal.

Moore is the 2022 James Beard Best Chef Southeast winner and has appeared on Iron Chef America.

Part of the ticket proceeds will go toward the Zion Shelter and Kitchen, which has been a provider of a safe place to sleep and hot meals in Washington for three decades.

The dinner will take place at The Hackney on December 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $150 with only 40 seats available.

They can be purchased by calling the restaurant at (252) 623-2368.

