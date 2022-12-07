Duke Energy: All equipment damaged in NC shooting now fixed

Two Moore County, N.C., residents discuss the difficulties presented by a lengthy power outage. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy said Wednesday it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend that cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes and it expects power to be fully restored by midnight.

In a statement on its website, the energy company said all of the equipment damaged in an attack on two North Carolina substations Saturday has been fixed or replaced. The company said Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely.

“To avoid overwhelming the electrical system we will bring power back on gradually, with the goal of having the majority of customers restored before midnight tonight,” the statement said.

As of late Wednesday morning, about 14,000 customers were without power in the county, according to poweroutage.us. That’s down from a peak of more than 45,000 customers without power over the weekend.

Authorities have said the outages began shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday night after one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire on them.

Police have not released a motive or said what kind of gun was used. But Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told reporters Monday that whoever was responsible “knew exactly what they were doing to ... cause the outage that they did.”

The FBI posted a notice Wednesday seeking information related to the investigation.

Schools are closed through Thursday. The Moore County School District will announce by Wednesday at 4 p.m. whether schools will be closed to students Friday. Once power is restored, the district requires 24 hours to prepare the facilities before it can welcome back students.

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, a 402-bed acute care facility in Pinehurst, regained power shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday and was gradually transitioning from emergency generators to normal power, the hospital website said.

The county’s transportation services are operating only for clients who have scheduled dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, according to the Moore County website.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
Deadly crash kills teenager, injures another teen
James Ward
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
Glenn Strickland
Father charged with murder of 6-year-old son in Lenoir County
Greenville Police search for Khalil Ross Jefferson
Greenville Police search for missing person

Latest News

A dog named Bear took a swim in the Hudson River before being rescued and brought back home....
Dog rescued after swimming across Hudson River
Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against...
Suspected German coup plot spawns dozens of arrests
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Pearl Harbor commemoration
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
Opioid overdose treatment could be available without a prescription by next year
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing