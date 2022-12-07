Beaufort Co teen improves literacy with Boy Scouts project

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After spending his childhood reading book after book, Eddie King took his hobby to the next level.

He used his Boy Scouts Eagle Project to plan, design, build, and maintain little libraries placed throughout his community.

The books, donated by friends, family, and the community, are made up of about 10-percent in the Spanish language and 60-percent classified as ‘children’s books.’

In collaboration with the Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children, the libraries are installed near:

Beaufort-Hyde Partnership for Children

Chocowinity Recreation Center

Washington Housing Authority’s Old Fort Community Building

Three more are built and waiting to find their permanent locations.

King says if we leave people behind, we are jeopardizing our future.

He hopes the libraries will find away to bring others together.

