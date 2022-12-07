Ayden man arrested on heroin charges

Brandon Hall
Brandon Hall(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

WITN is told Hall was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Wake County, where he remains jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

