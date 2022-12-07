Advocates to host Press Conference on Supreme Court case

Press conference at Pitt County Courthouse
Press conference at Pitt County Courthouse
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -“People Over Politics” Press Conference outside the Pitt County Courthouse Wednesday morning to discuss why the U.S. Supreme Court case of Moore v. Harper from North Carolina could impact Greenville residents as well as voters across the state and country.

North Carolina’s fight over voting rights and gerrymandering will be in the national spotlight as the U.S. Supreme Court takes on Moore v. Harper, a case from the state that could impact many voters.

Speakers will include J. Sailor Jones, associate director of Common Cause North Carolina, an organization that is a respondent in the case of Moore v. Harper, Melissa Price Kromm, director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections, Joyah Bulluck and Minerva Freeman.

The conference will be held Wednesday Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m. outside of the Pitt County Courthouse.

“Moore v. Harper is being closely watched nationally as North Carolina’s legislative leaders are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to give them unprecedented, absolute power over federal elections in our state. If the politicians pushing Moore v. Harper get their way, the General Assembly could rig voting maps, undermine votes and manipulate elections. The case could have profound ramifications for democracy not only in North Carolina, but across the nation.” - Common Cause North Carolina

