100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

(NCPBS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that up to 100 new jobs are coming to Wilson County.

Believer Meats, a cultivated meat company, is making an initial investment of more than $123 million to establish its first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson.

“We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” Cooper said. “This important decision to build its first U.S. commercialization operation in Wilson County validates our innovative research and development and highly skilled talent while further cementing our state as the best in the nation to do business.”

WITN is told that the salaries for the new jobs will vary for the positions, which include opportunities for doctors, scientists, food production professionals, and more. The average annual salary will be $60,087, more than Wilson County’s current average wage of $47,863.

The new jobs are expected to create an annual payroll impact of more than $6 million.

“These new jobs and multimillion-dollar investment are welcomed additions to eastern North Carolina,” state Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs said. “Believer is at the intersection of biotechnology and agriculture, and we are confident that they will find global success here in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
James Ward
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
Deadly crash kills teenager, injures another teen
Glenn Strickland
Father charged with murder of 6-year-old son in Lenoir County
Greenville Police search for Khalil Ross Jefferson
Greenville Police search for missing person

Latest News

James Holloman
Missing Pitt County teen found safe; 55-year-old Snow Hill man arrested in Tennessee for abduction
Missing Pitt County teen found safe; 55-year-old Snow Hill man arrested in Tennessee for...
Missing Pitt County teen found safe; 55-year-old Snow Hill man arrested in Tennessee for abduction
Raquan Craig
Missing person found dead in Bertie County
Chef Jamie Davis and Ricky Moore
Eastern Carolina chefs duet in kitchen to benefit shelter