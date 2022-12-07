100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that up to 100 new jobs are coming to Wilson County.

Believer Meats, a cultivated meat company, is making an initial investment of more than $123 million to establish its first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson.

“We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” Cooper said. “This important decision to build its first U.S. commercialization operation in Wilson County validates our innovative research and development and highly skilled talent while further cementing our state as the best in the nation to do business.”

WITN is told that the salaries for the new jobs will vary for the positions, which include opportunities for doctors, scientists, food production professionals, and more. The average annual salary will be $60,087, more than Wilson County’s current average wage of $47,863.

The new jobs are expected to create an annual payroll impact of more than $6 million.

“These new jobs and multimillion-dollar investment are welcomed additions to eastern North Carolina,” state Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs said. “Believer is at the intersection of biotechnology and agriculture, and we are confident that they will find global success here in our community.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.