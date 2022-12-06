Winterville police asking for help after larceny at cemetery

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a larceny that happened at the Winterville Cemetery located at 4818 Branch Road.

Police say a memorial bench was discovered missing on December 2nd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

