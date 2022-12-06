Stokes sworn in as Duplin County Sheriff

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new sheriff was sworn in Monday in Duplin County.

Stratton Stokes will now serve as sheriff after being sworn-in in superior court at the Duplin County courthouse.

Stokes was praised for working his way through the ranks as a public official in Duplin County, starting as a public administrator back in 2005. He later became an attorney opening his own law office in Kenansville.

The new sheriff spoke about the community support and his plans to be as hands-on as possible saying, “It was a wonderful feeling just seeing the support of the community and that’s what it’s all about. Right now one of the biggest things is making sure that the sheriff’s office serves the community well. I plan on working with the guys if they have a homicide. I like to show up just be out in the community to all the citizens of Duplin County. I am here to serve you and my family is also. I just didn’t run my whole family ran.”

Former Sheriff Blake Wallace was unable to attend. Wallace had served as sheriff in Duplin County since 2002.

