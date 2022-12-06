State Treasurer Dale Folwell answers Retirement Benefits questions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell will be answering questions on retirement benefits Tuesday morning.

Folwell is hosting an “ask me anything” virtual event where members of the press can ask question about the North Carolina Retirement System. The system now has over one million members. This represents nearly 1 in 10 North Carolinians. He will discuss the pension benefits program for state and local government employees, and the strength and stability of the program, as well as the challenges it faces. While this event is for the press, the full audio will be made to the public after the call.

