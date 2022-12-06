Powerball 12-05-22

Powerball Winning Numbers for 12-05-22 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife
Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off
Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
James Ward
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest

Latest News

NCEL 12-05-22
NCEL 12-05-22
Hammonds is replacing longtime sheriff Ernie Coleman who served in the position since 2014.
New Beaufort County Sheriff Chris Hammonds sworn in
New Beaufort County Sheriff Chris Hammonds sworn in
New Beaufort County Sheriff Chris Hammonds sworn in
NCEL 12/5/22
NCEL 12/5/22