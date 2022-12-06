Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in for second term

By Justin Lundy
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff, Paula Dance was sworn in Monday morning for a second term.

Dance’s ceremony took place at Community Christian Church on Memorial Drive in Greenville.

Her leadership team, along with deputies, were there to witness her be sworn in.

The ceremony comes one month after Dance defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by more than 5,000 votes.

“It’s about continuity for these deputies,” Dance said. “When they’re in limbo not knowing who’s going to win, who’s going to be the new sheriff, are things going to change? The comfort level is a whole lot better at this point for that continuity that it’s business as usual and we’re going to continue doing our job.”

The police chief for Raleigh was also present for the ceremony.

