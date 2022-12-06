Pitt County Chamber of Commerce to host legislative breakfast

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual legislative breakfast today.

The breakfast runs from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn at 203 SW Greenville Blvd. The breakfast allows attendees to meet with local business leaders and elected officials. Entry is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.

For more information, go to the chamber’s website.

