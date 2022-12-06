Paper plant donates thousands to Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A paper company in Eastern Carolina spent the day giving back to organizations in the area. The International Paper Foundation donated tens of thousands of dollars in grant funding to several organizations throughout Craven County.

A hospital, a foodbank, and a recreational center are all on the receiving end of the generous giving.

“Every year we give out foundation grants; luckily this year we were able to give out $70,000 worth of foundation grants,” Catherine Burgess of The International Paper said.

International Paper Foundation donated those funds to six organizations across the East, three of them being CarolinaEast Medical Center, Craven County Parks and Recreation, and Vanceboro Christian Help Center.

Each organization WITN spoke with shared what programs will benefit from the money they have been given.

“We’re there for supplemental help with medicine transportation and medical equipment. We try to assist some of those patients that are really in a time of need,” Jared Brinkley with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Christie Arrington from Vanceboro Christian Help Center said: “We have a global pantry for weekly and at the end of the month. We turn around and give those helpers a gas card for them to use back, and that’s what this grant is for.”

Mark Seymour from Craven County Recreation and Parks shared their plans as well.

“Throughout the years we’ve got our play system that was set up in 2020. We’ve also got the swing set that we set up in 2021. Also, got some beach volleyball courts that will be coming up here in the next year or so,” Seymour said.

Donations during the holiday season are all about giving back.

The International Paper Foundation provides grants to nonprofit charitable organizations. If you or your organization would like to apply, you can do so on their website.

