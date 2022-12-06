NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly helicopter crash Tuesday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following a fatal helicopter crash that took the lives of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. You can read the NTSB’s full Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report here.

Some of those findings include:

1. The helicopter was operated as a Title 15 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 aerial observation flight.

2. The purpose of the flight was to provide training for the staff meteorologist over a simulated news scene.

3. The report outlines that the helicopter departed from the WBTV Heliport at 11:50 a.m. and proceeded south for approximately five minutes over Interstate 77.

4. The pilot performed three left 360-degree turns. During the third turn, the helicopter entered a rapid descent and impacted a grassy area adjacent to the southbound lanes of I-77.

5. The pilot was in contact with Charlotte (CLT) air traffic control tower at the time; however, a review of the communication recordings did not reveal any calls of distress.

In a recent public statement, WBTV expressed appreciation for the continued support from the Charlotte community and beyond following the incident.

“WBTV is appreciative of the continued outpouring of support for Chip, Jason, and our WBTV family. While we expect preliminary findings from the NTSB in several weeks, we know it will take a year or more for the full report. To that end, we will allow the NTSB and Total Traffic & Weather Network, who operated Sky3 for WBTV for many years, to handle the review of appropriate records and information.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
James Ward
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife
Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off

Latest News

NCDHHS helping low-income households with heating costs
State Treasurer Dale Folwell
State Treasurer Dale Folwell answers Retirement Benefits questions
Onslow Christmas Cheer to accepted donation today
Onslow Christmas Cheer to accepted donation today
Deadly crash kills teenager, injures another teen
Deadly crash kills teenager, injures another teen
Winterville police asking for help after larceny at cemetery