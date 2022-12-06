New Beaufort County Sheriff Chris Hammonds sworn in

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Congratulations were in order Monday night as deputies and Beaufort County residents gathered to see new Sheriff Scott Hammonds be sworn in.

The official appointment comes following Hammonds’ win over opponent Corey Rogerson during last month’s election.

Hammonds is taking over for longtime Sheriff Ernie Coleman who served two terms in the position. Hammonds said he plans to continue his pursuit of eliminating opioids.

“Getting these narrowed down to zero if all possible,” Hammonds said. “The deaths that these families are experiencing is sad and we’re going to continue working hard for those.”

Hammonds has been in law enforcement for decades, serving more than 27 years with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

While Monday’s ceremony was to celebrate him, Hammonds gave a few of his deputies something to smile about also as he promoted five of them.

“This wasn’t only my day, it is a special day that the people of Beaufort County elected me to be their sheriff, but these leadership that were promoted is also the community,” Hammonds said. “They’re a part of this community and I want them to also be proud of who works for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.”

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Sitterson was among those promoted and he said he believes Hammonds will change Beaufort County for the better.

“A lot of restructuring within the agency, I believe will allow better service to all the residents of Beaufort County,” Sitterson said.

Hammonds will begin his first full day in the position starting Tuesday.

