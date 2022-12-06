NCDHHS helping low-income households with heating costs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Older adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The state DHHS says it started taking applications from this group on Dec. 1st.

WITN is told that the federally-funded program helps low-income households with a direct, one-time payment directly to their heating vendor to counter the high cost of warming their homes during the cold weather months.

“We recognize the cost of heating a home this coming winter will be higher due to an increase in energy prices,” NCDHHS Senior Director for Human Services Carla West said. “Our goal is to ensure older adults and people with disabilities who may be facing a financial hardship have the funds to help with their heating expenses this year.”

The DHHS says payments will be sent automatically to heating vendors beginning in December if a member of the household meets these three requirements:

Households who meet the requirements for the automatic payment were told of their eligibility in November and do not need to reapply for LIEAP.

Any household with a person 60 or older or with a disability getting DAAS services who did not get a notice of an automated payment can apply here. They can also call their county department of social services.

Beginning on Jan. 3, 2023, all other eligible households who meet the eligibility requirements may begin applying. Applications will be accepted from that date to March 31 or until the funds are gone.

The DHHS says last year, the program gave about $114 million to help more than 168,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2021 through March 2022.

