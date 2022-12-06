NC labor commissioner announces he will not run for second term

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Josh Dobson announced Tuesday morning that he would not seek a second term as North Carolina’s Labor Commissioner.

During a monthly meeting of North Carolina’s Council of State, Dobson said it is time to “step out of elected office” after holding three elected offices for 14 consecutive years.

Aside from being a first-term labor commissioner, the 41-year-old served four terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives. He was also a county commissioner in McDowell County.

Governor Roy Cooper thanked Dobson for his service during the Council of State meeting.

