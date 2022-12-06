Lights of Love returns to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A hospital here in the east saw the return of a familiar tradition Monday night.

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington rang in the holiday season by hosting its Lights of Love tree lighting.

The lights on the tree are symbolic of donations that have been made to the Lights of Love program in memory or in honor of someone. That money then funds projects at the hospital.

The event returned after a two-year absence due to Covid.

This is the 37th tree lighting at the hospital that also saw a holiday performance by students from Eastern Elementary in Washington and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.