Lights of Love returns to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital

Lights of Love in Washington
Lights of Love in Washington(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A hospital here in the east saw the return of a familiar tradition Monday night.

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington rang in the holiday season by hosting its Lights of Love tree lighting.

The lights on the tree are symbolic of donations that have been made to the Lights of Love program in memory or in honor of someone. That money then funds projects at the hospital.

The event returned after a two-year absence due to Covid.

This is the 37th tree lighting at the hospital that also saw a holiday performance by students from Eastern Elementary in Washington and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Hailey Rypkema, 17
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
‘It could happen here’: Moore Co. blackouts a reminder of electric infrastructure importance
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in for second term
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in for second term
Lenoir County Sheriff, Jackie Rogers, was officially sworn in at the Lenoir County Courthouse
Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in
Stokes sworn in as Sheriff
Stokes sworn in as Duplin County Sheriff