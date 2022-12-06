Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend.

The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m.

Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Rhem Street.

WITN is told that the community helped police find the driver, who officers, with help from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, identified as 72-year-old Dewey Bell. He has been charged with felony hit and run and driving while license revoked. He was jailed under a secured bond.

