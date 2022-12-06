Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run

Dewey Bell
Dewey Bell(Kinton Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend.

The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m.

Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Rhem Street.

WITN is told that the community helped police find the driver, who officers, with help from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, identified as 72-year-old Dewey Bell. He has been charged with felony hit and run and driving while license revoked. He was jailed under a secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
James Ward
Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest
Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife
Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off

Latest News

Glenn Strickland
Father charged with murder of 6-year-old son in Lenoir County
NCDHHS helping low-income households with heating costs
State Treasurer Dale Folwell
State Treasurer Dale Folwell answers Retirement Benefits questions
Onslow Christmas Cheer to accepted donation today
Onslow Christmas Cheer to accepted donation today