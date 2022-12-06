Kinston mother charged with child abuse after 1-year-old child overdoses

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city have arrested a mother after officers say her 1-year-old child overdosed last month.

The Kinston Police Department says on Nov. 25th, officers responded to Mitchell Wooten apartments in reference to an unconscious 1-year-old. When they arrived, EMS used NARCAN as they suspected the child had overdosed.

WITN is told the child then regained consciousness.

After investigating, officers say they charged the child’s mother, Nataja Washington, for felony child abuse.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old woman was arrested in Raleigh and jailed under a secured bond.

