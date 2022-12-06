Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jackie Rogers committed to serving and protecting Lenoir County as he took his oath of office with his family, friends, and community members surrounding him.

Officials, law enforcement, and community members gathered Monday to celebrate the swearing-in of the new Lenoir County Sheriff, Jackie Rogers.

“I’m excited about the guys, I think the guys and girls that work at the department, I think they’re excited that they’ve got someone who cares about them and that wants to go to work,” said Rogers.

As he steps into this new role, some of his goals include working hand in hand with the Kinston police department to tackle the issue of violence in the area.

Rogers told WITN, “Drugs, gun violence, and juvenile crimes are on the rise and I think that’s the main area of issue in the county. Myself and the police chief have plans to work together and clear that.”

Though many look forward to what Rogers and his team will bring to the table, staffing remains a problem and coming together is what officials say matters the most.

“Like most agencies across the state and county, we’re experiencing some difficulties hiring personnel. We’re looking forward to joining forces, any case possible and put some of our teams together. Whatever it’s going to take to decrease the crime in our city and our county,” Kinston Interim Police Chief, Keith Goyette tells us.

Like many who attended the ceremony, Rogers’ wife, Dawn Rogers, expressed her confidence in his leadership and looks forward to what he’ll do for Lenoir County. “This was a dream. I’m proud... I’m proud of him, proud to share him with the county and I know he’s going to do great things.”

Rogers and his team have plans to create a juvenile program in an effort to help with some of the violence and the drug problems in the area, and so far, planning has gone smoothly.

Rogers brings years of law enforcement experience as he started his career at the police department in 1992 and moved to State Highway Patrol shortly after.

