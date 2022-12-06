Greenville Police search for missing person

Greenville Police search for Khalil Ross Jefferson
Greenville Police search for Khalil Ross Jefferson
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Police are looking for 22 year-old Khalil Ross Jefferson.

Police say Jefferson was reported missing last Friday and has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Officials say he has a lean build, braids, and a tattoo on his right forearm. No clothing description is available.

If located, please call the Greenville Police Department, 252-329-4300.

