Father charged with murder of 6-year-old son in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A father has been charged with the murder of his 6-year-old son after deputies say the boy died at the hospital and tested positive for drugs.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Glenn Strickland and his family were visiting Lenoir County from Whittier, Jackson County, in the western part of North Carolina for Thanksgiving.

Deputies say on Nov. 26th at about 8:45 p.m., they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to an unresponsive 6-year-old boy. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives say they learned the child tested positive for drugs and worked with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. Strickland was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of felony child abuse and arrested on Thursday by Jackson County deputies.

Strickland was jailed in Kinston under a $2 million bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call deputies at (252) 559-6140.

