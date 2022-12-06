Deputies: Wallace officer’s vehicle rammed during chase

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says a person police were pursuing rammed a Wallace police officer’s car involved in the chase.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were in pursuit of a person in a car on Highway 41. Wallace police took over the pursuit when it entered city limits.

Sheriff’s deputies say the driver rammed the squad car on the side.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to help assist with traffic and assist the officer out of the car.

We’re told his injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s unclear at this point if the driver was caught.

