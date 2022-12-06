Deputies: Wallace officer’s vehicle rammed during chase

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says a person police were pursuing rammed a Wallace police officer’s car involved in the chase.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were in pursuit of a person in a car on Highway 41. Wallace police took over the pursuit when it entered city limits.

Sheriff’s deputies say the driver rammed the squad car on the side.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to help assist with traffic and assist the officer out of the car.

We’re told his injuries are not life-threatening.

It’s unclear at this point if the driver was caught.

Stay with WITN for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Hailey Rypkema, 17
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

Latest News

Community asking for donations to toy drive
Community asking for donations to toy drive
Amexcan 11th annual Community and Leadership ceremony.
Amexcan celebrated excellence and commitment in the ENC
Amexcan celebrated excellence and commitment in the ENC
Amexcan celebrated excellence and commitment in the ENC
Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in
Electric grid attack puts officials on high alert
Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in
Jackie Rogers, the new Lenoir County Sheriff was officially sworn in