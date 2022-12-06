Deadly crash kills teenager, injures another teen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say Monday around 8 p.m., two teenagers were involved in a chase ending up in a crash, killing one and injuring another.

Goldsboro Police were notified by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office of a car speeding westbound on U.S. 70 from the LaGrange area. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy conducting business checks located a suspicious vehicle at Deacon Jones Chevrolet at 6595 E US 70. When the deputy turned around to investigate further, the vehicle sped off.

Once in the 4200 block of eastbound US 70, the driver then lost control and ran off the road to the right. The vehicle struck a culvert, went airborne and struck a light pole before overturning in the parking lot of 4209 eastbound US 70. The two teenagers in the car were both thrown from the vehicle.

A trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was in the area and stopped at the scene, along with the initial Sheriff’s deputy.

The Goldsboro Police Department, Goldsboro Fire Department, and Wayne County EMS also responded to the scene. The Goldsboro Police Department Traffic Unit initiated an investigation of the crash with the assistance of the State Highway Patrol.

Goldsboro Police identify the victims as a 15 year-old boy and 18 year-old Jakoree Harper. Both are from Goldsboro.

Responding EMS declared the known juvenile dead at the scene. Harper was transported to UNC Health Wayne and treated for injuries sustained in the crash. It was last reported that Harper was in stable condition at UNC Health Wayne.

It is unknown at this time who was driving. The traffic crash investigation continues by the Goldsboro Police Department.

It was also determined that the vehicle involved had been stolen from the Deacon Jones dealership in LaGrange. The investigation of the stolen vehicle is being conducted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

