Amexcan celebrated excellence and commitment in the ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east recognized those dedicated to mending the disparities they said exist in the Eastern Carolina communities.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina’s annual Community Leadership Awards celebrated the community’s commitment and excellence at the 11th annual Community Leadership Awards.

Monday, lunch was served and awards were given but the dedication to making a difference in the community is the fuel for many being recognized.

One person is, Jailene Rodriguez, a health coach for the Snow Hill Medical Center in Greene County. Her goals are to bridge the information gaps people have with chronic illness, much like she was a bridge for her own parents in a doctor’s office as a child.

“Growing up being the translator for your parents, for my parents, at least at clinics and at doctors over the phone. In any aspect that they didn’t understand,” said Rodriguez. “I was there for them, my siblings were. So, knowing that I can be a part of that for someone else family is really humbling, at least for me.”

The awards given were not limited to those directly impacting the Latino community, they reached to partners like Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality Founder Tonya Foreman. She started CAREE to address disparities in the African American Community.

She says her family was very engaged with the community when she was growing up and that fueled her passion to continue carrying a torch for the community as an adult.

“I was little girl at eight – nine – years old in the back of the room when they were doing their planning and strategizing on how to help the community,” said Foreman. “That made a huge impact on me. It helped mold my thought process on being a part of the solutions for our community.”

Amexcan says those awarded not only improve and develop the Latino population but inspire others to keep striving and get involved. If you would like to get involved with Amexcan, you can find their information here.

