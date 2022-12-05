Vehicle registration stop leads to arrest of Florida fugitive in Pine Knoll Shores

Michael Brown
Michael Brown(Pine Knoll Shores Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A vehicle stop for an expired registration led to a much bigger arrest for one beach town police department.

Pine Knoll Shores police said back on November 28th officers stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver for DWI.

Officers said they discovered that the passenger in the vehicle, Michael Brown, 47, of Louisville, Kentucky, had fugitive warrants out of Florida for felony burglaries and grand theft auto.

Furthermore, police said a search of the vehicle found meth, cocaine, marijuana, a variety of prescription pills, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Brown was charged on the warrants, as well as with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule ii controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule iv controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the sell of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brown is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

