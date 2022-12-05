UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office said that a man has been charged following the death of a toddler.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Corbin Moore was arrested December 3rd and charged with felony child abuse in connection with injuries suffered by 2-year-old Khalil Leak.

Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. (Family submitted photo)

Leak died this past Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville after he was taken off life support.

Jimmie Wilson, Leaks grandfather, told WITN in an interview last Friday that the boy and his sister had been picked up earlier in the week by Moore who is the children’s mother’s boyfriend and taken to Pink Hill’s recreation center park. Wilson said Moore said the children had fallen often while playing that day.

“We found out that he has bruises to the brain, brain bleeding, liver damage, rectum damage, and all kind of damage to his body. Then we were informed that he was not going to make it and he had 72 hours to live,” Wilson told WITN in an interview last Friday.

Moore is being held in the Duplin County jail on a $100,000 secured bond. Deputies tell WITN that additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.