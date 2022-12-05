UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death

Corbin Moore
Corbin Moore(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office said that a man has been charged following the death of a toddler.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Corbin Moore was arrested December 3rd and charged with felony child abuse in connection with injuries suffered by 2-year-old Khalil Leak.

Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
Khalil Leak was pronounced dead Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.(Family submitted photo)

Leak died this past Thursday night at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville after he was taken off life support.

Jimmie Wilson, Leaks grandfather, told WITN in an interview last Friday that the boy and his sister had been picked up earlier in the week by Moore who is the children’s mother’s boyfriend and taken to Pink Hill’s recreation center park. Wilson said Moore said the children had fallen often while playing that day.

“We found out that he has bruises to the brain, brain bleeding, liver damage, rectum damage, and all kind of damage to his body. Then we were informed that he was not going to make it and he had 72 hours to live,” Wilson told WITN in an interview last Friday.

Moore is being held in the Duplin County jail on a $100,000 secured bond. Deputies tell WITN that additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rypkema, 17
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages

Latest News

Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
Jessica Gavin joined Lauren Baker and meteorologist Russell James Monday morning on the Sunrise...
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife
Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off
Michael Brown
Vehicle registration stop leads to arrest of Florida fugitive in Pine Knoll Shores