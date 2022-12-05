Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly start to your Monday, conditions expected to warm later today.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of high pressure moved into Eastern NC early this morning, clearing skies and shifting the winds towards the northeast with light and variable breezes. The atmospheric conditions allowed for temperatures to briefly fall into the lower 30s, with 20s mixing inland.

As the sun rises later today, temperatures will begin to warm up quickly into the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies continuing throughout the day. Coastal locations may warm up briefly into the mid 60s.

Skies may range from partly to mostly cloudy as moisture begins to move into the area late tonight and into Tuesday. The layer of clouds will prevent temperatures from falling to near freezing, but the added moisture may spawn a few showers across the area Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

A few areas of low pressure and a light frontal boundary is forecast to develop across the Southeast US late tonight and into Tuesday. The close proximity of this system to Eastern NC warrants the chance of showers and a period of unsettled weather lasting through midweek.

DROUGHT MONITOR: As of Thursday, 12/1 portions of Eastern NC continues to grapple with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Any rain received over the next few days could be beneficial to our soils as this is an event that could have long-term impacts throughout Winter 2022-23.

Monday

Mostly sunny and cool. High of 61. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and warm. Isolated rain shower possible. High of 70. Wind SW 7-15. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers. High of 74. Wind SW 7-10 mph. Rain chance 20%

