POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police said the same officers he called for help getting into his unlocked car, ended up finding drugs inside.

Roanoke Rapids police said on December 2nd, Cedric Carter asked police for help after getting locked out of his vehicle.

While trying to work the lock, police said they could smell marijuana inside.

After opening the door, police searched the car and said they found crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and multiple plastic bags.

Carter was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given an $8,000 bond and a court date of December 15th.

