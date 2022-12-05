Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A change of mind led to quite the windfall for an Eastern Carolina man who bought a lottery ticket recently.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Ray Flowers, Jr., 66, of Pamlico County, won $1 million dollars off a scratch off.

We’re told that Flowers was at the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern when he bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket after considering only buying one scratch-off.

“I was probably more dumbfounded than anything else,” Flowers said after discovering the big win.

He said his wife didn’t believe him and thought it was a fake ticket.

Flowers went with the lump sum prize of $600,000 and after taxes took home over $426,000.

Flowers plans to semi-retire from sales merchandising and will help out his church and family with his winnings.

