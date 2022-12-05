Pamlico County man wins $1-million from scratch off

Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife
Ray Flowers, Jr. and his wife(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A change of mind led to quite the windfall for an Eastern Carolina man who bought a lottery ticket recently.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Ray Flowers, Jr., 66, of Pamlico County, won $1 million dollars off a scratch off.

We’re told that Flowers was at the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern when he bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket after considering only buying one scratch-off.

“I was probably more dumbfounded than anything else,” Flowers said after discovering the big win.

He said his wife didn’t believe him and thought it was a fake ticket.

Flowers went with the lump sum prize of $600,000 and after taxes took home over $426,000.

Flowers plans to semi-retire from sales merchandising and will help out his church and family with his winnings.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rypkema, 17
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages

Latest News

Greenville Christmas Parade
Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity
Christmas Fun in Tarboro and Edgecombe County
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
Craven County Partners in Education hosts Pancakes for Pie
Craven County Partners in Education hosts Pancakes for Pie
Beaufort Wine and Food Charity
Beaufort Wine and Food celebrates $1 million in donations to charity