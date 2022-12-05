NC State quarterback Leary to enter transfer portal

Leary was preseason ACC Player of the Year
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Boston College during the...
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.

Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games.

The Wolfpack went on to start three other quarterbacks after Leary’s injury, including first-year passer MJ Morris.

