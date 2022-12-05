Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August.

Deputies said that Ward was charged with 5 counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, 5 counts of maintaining a dwelling, and 5 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ward was released on a $75,000 bond.

