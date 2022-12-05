Months-long investigation leads to Pitt County drug arrest

James Ward
James Ward(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A nearly four-month sheriff’s office investigation has resulted in a man facing several drug charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29th deputies arrested James Ward, 50, of Greenville following an investigation that started in August.

Deputies said that Ward was charged with 5 counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, 5 counts of maintaining a dwelling, and 5 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ward was released on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rypkema, 17
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages

Latest News

Cedric Carter
POLICE: Man who asked for help with locked vehicle arrested for drugs
Corbin Moore
UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Zion Vann
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
Jessica Gavin joined Lauren Baker and meteorologist Russell James Monday morning on the Sunrise...
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor