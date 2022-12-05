Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park.

Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property.

Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.

Police said that Grey is the only person responsible for the damage.

