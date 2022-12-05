Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism

Timothy Grey
Timothy Grey(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park.

Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property.

Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.

Police said that Grey is the only person responsible for the damage.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rypkema, 17
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
Jah'Tayvious Edwards passed away at the age of 18.
Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages

Latest News

UPDATE: Man charged with child abuse following Duplin County boy’s death
Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in as sheriff
Sheriff Paula Dance sworn in as sheriff
Stratton Stokes sworn in as Duplin County Sheriff
Stratton Stokes sworn in as Duplin County Sheriff
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder