Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor

Jessica Gavin joined Lauren Baker and meteorologist Russell James Monday morning on the Sunrise...
Jessica Gavin joined Lauren Baker and meteorologist Russell James Monday morning on the Sunrise show.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina.

Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning.

Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.

The Miami native grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from Liberty University.

Jessica will be on the morning show alongside Lauren Baker and meteorologist Jim Howard Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Please join us in welcoming Jessica to the team and say hello to her over on her Facebook page.

You can read more about Jessica on our Meet the Team page.

