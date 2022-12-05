A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital

Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony in Washington, North Carolina.
Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony in Washington, North Carolina.(na)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance.

Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season.

The Lights of Love program began in 1987 in memory of the EastCare team and a patient who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash.

The lights on the tree are symbolic of donations that have been made to the Lights of Love program to fund projects at the hospital. Santa Claus is expected to be there, as well as, WITN’s Dave Jorden.

